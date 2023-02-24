Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Ringrose has been ruled out.
# Midfield
McCloskey starts for Ireland as Ringrose ruled out of Italy clash
Jimmy O’Brien comes into the number 23 shirt.
1 hour ago
Murray Kinsella Reports from Rome

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome, meaning Stuart McCloskey comes into the starting XV and Jimmy O’Brien is included on the bench.

Ringrose – who was set for his 50th cap – was named in Ireland’s team just yesterday and is in Rome with the squad but was withdrawn this morning.

It’s understood that the Leinster man has been carrying a calf issue since the game against France two weekends ago and it hasn’t fully cleared up. Ireland are hopeful that Ringrose will be fit for the remaining two Six Nations matches against Scotland and England.

For now, McCloskey comes back into the starting XV after initially being named among the replacements, with the Ulster man set for his sixth consecutive start for Ireland.

McCloskey will partner Bundee Aki in midfield, with the latter set to wear the number 13 jersey, while the versatile O’Brien comes into the number 23 shirt for what will be his first involvement in this campaign.

26-year-old O’Brien, who made his debut last autumn, is set for his Six Nations debut off the bench tomorrow.

Losing Ringrose at this stage continues a theme of late injury issues for Ireland during this championship, but head coach Andy Farrell has been consistent in welcoming the challenges caused by the disruption.

