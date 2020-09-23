One half of legendary WWE tag team dies

FORMER WWE wrestler Road Warrior Animal has passed away at the age of 60.

Real name Joe Laurinaitis, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal earned legendary status among wrestling fans alongside Road Warrior Hawk as The Road Warriors tag team aka The Legion of Doom.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

Debuting in the promotion back in 1990, they became a famous pairing during multiple stints in the WWE (then known as the WWF) — winning the World Tag Team Title twice and earning a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Road Warrior Hawk, real name Michael Hegstrand, died at the age of 46 in 2003.

The news of Animal’s passing was announced this afternoon on his social media accounts and the WWE has since offered its condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans. https://t.co/hurorEDVff — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!