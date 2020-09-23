BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

One half of legendary WWE tag team dies

Road Warrior Animal, who made a name for himself in the Legion of Doom, has passed away at the age of 60.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 3:30 PM
37 minutes ago 1,698 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5212981

FORMER WWE wrestler Road Warrior Animal has passed away at the age of 60.

Real name Joe Laurinaitis, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal earned legendary status among wrestling fans alongside Road Warrior Hawk as The Road Warriors tag team aka The Legion of Doom.  

Debuting in the promotion back in 1990, they became a famous pairing during multiple stints in the WWE (then known as the WWF) — winning the World Tag Team Title twice and earning a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. 

Road Warrior Hawk, real name Michael Hegstrand, died at the age of 46 in 2003. 

The news of Animal’s passing was announced this afternoon on his social media accounts and the WWE has since offered its condolences to his family, friends and fans. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Source: WWE/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie