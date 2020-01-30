This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 January, 2020
Herring bristles at BOD's 'dog' remark

The Ulster hooker has had to wait patiently behind Rory Best over the past six years, but he will make his first Six Nations appearance on Saturday.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 6:37 PM
56 minutes ago 3,847 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4986671

BRIAN O’DRISCOLL’S ASSERTION last week that Ireland are missing a ‘dog’ or even ‘a thug’ necessary to hit peak performance was given short shrift by players in the current squad as the Six Nations approaches.

O’Driscoll felt that the current Ireland side would benefit from having a ‘nasty and physically imposing’ player in their ranks and referenced Sean O’Brien, Denis Leamy and Paul O’Connell as men who used to fit the bill.

denis-leamy-and-brian-odriscoll Leamy and O'Driscoll in training during the 2009 Grand Slam run. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jonathan Sexton brought up the remark of his former team-mate unprompted during his captain’s press conference. He was willing to laugh it off while referencing what was needed in the modern game.

For hooker Rob Herring, though, the word of BOD may as well have been a burning bush or a journalist speaking in tongues. The Ulster man didn’t know where to begin arguing against the theory, he just knew it wasn’t right.

“I would disagree with that because I don’t really know what it’s based on,” says Herring, stopping short of snarling.

‘Energy is really the right word’ as Ireland seek fresh start from new base

“I don’t know what he’s seen in our club games to think that. Andy (Farrell) has picked a team or squad he thinks will deliver on that aspect. Obviously we have to go out and do it still, but yeah I’d disagree because I can’t see what it’s based on.”

rob-herring Herring with Ronan Kelleher in close attendance at training. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Herring may well feel like he has been chasing cars in Six Nations terms in recent seasons.

Although he often earned plaudits from Joe Schmidt for his excellent breakdown work, he earned just eight caps since 2014 and will celebrate his Six Nations debut this weekend. And that’s before we get to his Grandpa Simpson meme of a World Cup experience or his place firmly behind Rory Best for province and country.

He has had to be patient.

“Yeah, you could say that. This might be my fourth campaign and I’ve never managed to get on the pitch (in the Six Nations) so it’s something I have been working towards for a long time now and something I have dreamed about.

“To be given the opportunity is pretty special and I just have to take my chance.”

In the past I have probably missed out on some of the bigger games for Ulster and that’s been one of the reasons I have been given (by coaches) for not getting my game time in the Six Nations.

“So I take a bit of confidence in having played in those bigger games. I assume that told. I have really enjoyed the season so far with Ulster, really enjoying my rugby up there, so hopefully I can take that forward into this weekend.”

The big Six Nations preview with Andy Dunne, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

 

