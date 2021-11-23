Rob Kearney set for Barbarians swansong as he confirms retirement from rugby

Rob Kearney acknowledges the supporters after Ireland's win against Scotland at Murrayfield in the 2019 Six Nations.

Rob Kearney acknowledges the supporters after Ireland's win against Scotland at Murrayfield in the 2019 Six Nations.

LEGENDARY FORMER IRELAND and Leinster fullback Rob Kearney has confirmed that he’ll retire from rugby following this weekend’s outing with the Barbarians.

Kearney tweeted this afternoon that it has always been “a dream” to represent the Baa-Baas, who he’s set to play for against Samoa at Twickenham on Saturday.

“What a historic team to play your last game of rugby with,” the 35-year-old added. “Grateful for the opportunity.”

Kearney had a spell with Western Force earlier this year. The Super Rugby franchise were open to extending his time in Australia, but he returned to Ireland in the summer.

Amid interest from a club in France, he stated recently that a decision on whether or not to continue his professional rugby career hadn’t yet been made.

It’s always been a dream to play for the @Barbarian_FC and what a historic team to play your last game of rugby with, grateful for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/xQP3ohB93P — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) November 23, 2021

However, the Louth native – who has been lining out for his old GAA club, Cooley Kickhams, lately – is now ready to bring the curtain down on a professional career that yielded 95 Ireland caps, four Six Nations titles (including two Grand Slams) and selection for the British & Irish Lions tours of 2009 and ’13.

With Leinster, the 2012 European Player of the Year was a winner of four European Cups and featured in six triumphant Celtic League/Pro12/Pro14 campaigns.