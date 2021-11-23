Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

Rob Kearney set for Barbarians swansong as he confirms retirement from rugby

The 35-year-old former Leinster and Ireland fullback will sign off this weekend at Twickenham.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 5:00 PM
16 minutes ago 3,276 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5609784
Rob Kearney acknowledges the supporters after Ireland's win against Scotland at Murrayfield in the 2019 Six Nations.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Rob Kearney acknowledges the supporters after Ireland's win against Scotland at Murrayfield in the 2019 Six Nations.
Rob Kearney acknowledges the supporters after Ireland's win against Scotland at Murrayfield in the 2019 Six Nations.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEGENDARY FORMER IRELAND and Leinster fullback Rob Kearney has confirmed that he’ll retire from rugby following this weekend’s outing with the Barbarians.

Kearney tweeted this afternoon that it has always been “a dream” to represent the Baa-Baas, who he’s set to play for against Samoa at Twickenham on Saturday. 

“What a historic team to play your last game of rugby with,” the 35-year-old added. “Grateful for the opportunity.”

Kearney had a spell with Western Force earlier this year. The Super Rugby franchise were open to extending his time in Australia, but he returned to Ireland in the summer.

Amid interest from a club in France, he stated recently that a decision on whether or not to continue his professional rugby career hadn’t yet been made.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

However, the Louth native – who has been lining out for his old GAA club, Cooley Kickhams, lately – is now ready to bring the curtain down on a professional career that yielded 95 Ireland caps, four Six Nations titles (including two Grand Slams) and selection for the British & Irish Lions tours of 2009 and ’13.

With Leinster, the 2012 European Player of the Year was a winner of four European Cups and featured in six triumphant Celtic League/Pro12/Pro14 campaigns.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie