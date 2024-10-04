Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Emerging Ireland's Rob Russell. Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
squad update

Leinster’s Rob Russell ruled out for rest of Emerging Ireland's South Africa tour

Meanwhile, Munster loosehead prop George Hadden will link up with the squad as cover for Mark Donnelly.
11.36am, 4 Oct 2024
1.6k
9

LEINSTER’S ROB RUSSELL has been ruled out of the rest of Emerging Ireland’s tour of South Africa due to a hand injury.

Russell was part of Simon Easterby’s outfit who opened their three-match tour with a win over the Pumas this week, but was replaced by Jude Postlethwaite in the 20th minute on the wing through injury. A squad update from Irish Rugby today has revealed that Russell “will play no further part in the tour.”

Meanwhile, Munster loosehead prop George Hadden will link up with the squad ahead of the next game against Western Force on Sunday afternoon, as cover for Mark Donnelly who has an ankle injury.

“The Pumas had a Currie Cup campaign to prepare for this game and we’ve had six or seven days but I think, to a man, our guys stepped up to the challenge,” said Easterby.

“I think these tours are always going to be challenging, they’re always going to put us under pressure for the time, but we certainly wouldn’t look for any excuses in terms of our preparation.

“I thought, on the whole, we were outstanding and everyone showed up really well. We got good minutes out of those guys that started, and we got a really good hit out of the guys who came off the bench and they added as well.”

Ireland’s next game against the Western Force [kick-off, 12pm Irish time] will be available to stream live here.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie