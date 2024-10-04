Leinster’s Rob Russell ruled out for rest of Emerging Ireland's South Africa tour

LEINSTER’S ROB RUSSELL has been ruled out of the rest of Emerging Ireland’s tour of South Africa due to a hand injury.

Russell was part of Simon Easterby’s outfit who opened their three-match tour with a win over the Pumas this week, but was replaced by Jude Postlethwaite in the 20th minute on the wing through injury. A squad update from Irish Rugby today has revealed that Russell “will play no further part in the tour.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Munster loosehead prop George Hadden will link up with the squad ahead of the next game against Western Force on Sunday afternoon, as cover for Mark Donnelly who has an ankle injury.

“The Pumas had a Currie Cup campaign to prepare for this game and we’ve had six or seven days but I think, to a man, our guys stepped up to the challenge,” said Easterby.

“I think these tours are always going to be challenging, they’re always going to put us under pressure for the time, but we certainly wouldn’t look for any excuses in terms of our preparation.

“I thought, on the whole, we were outstanding and everyone showed up really well. We got good minutes out of those guys that started, and we got a really good hit out of the guys who came off the bench and they added as well.”

Emerging Ireland Squad Update



Rob Russell has been ruled out of the rest of the tour while George Hadden is called up as additional front row cover. #TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 4, 2024

Ireland’s next game against the Western Force [kick-off, 12pm Irish time] will be available to stream live here.