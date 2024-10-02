Easterby's Emerging Ireland open with six-try win over the Pumas

Emerging Ireland 36

Pumas 24

SIMON EASTERBY’S YOUNG Irish side got off to a winning start in their three-game trip to South Africa as they scored six tries in a victory over the Pumas.

With Emerging Ireland having gathered just a week ago in Dublin, there was an understandable lack of cohesion in their performance at times, but there were also passages that will have pleased Easterby and his coaches.

Among the standout performers were Connacht tighthead Jack Aungier, who had a strong first half, and Ulster wing Zac Ward, whose attacking impact included an excellent try in which he beat three defenders.

Ulster man Cormac Izuchukwu was a level above this contest, showing the kind of quality that gives him a good shot at making his senior Ireland debut this autumn, while Connacht lock Darragh Murray, Leinster hooker Stephen Smyth, Connacht centre Hugh Gavin, Munster fullback Ben O’Connor, and Ulster second row Harry Sheridan all impressing.

Leinster out-half Sam Prendergast delivered flashes of class and directed the team confidently for 52 minutes, even if he would have been frustrated with a few of his kicks from hand travelling slightly too long at altitude in Bloemfontein after making good decisions.

In front of a sparse crowd at Toyota Stadium, the Irish side will be disappointed to have conceded four tries to a Pumas side who won four of their 10 games in the Currie Cup this year.

Cormac Izuchukwu impressed. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Easterby, Paul O’Connell, and co. will be looking for more when they meet the Western Force on Sunday at midday Irish time, but this was a fine start to their short tour.

Izuchuwku made his presence felt early on with a breakdown turnover under Ireland’s posts just four minutes in, which was followed by Aungier winning an aggressive scrum penalty.

Ward nearly crossed from a Prendergast cross-kick soon after only for the ball to beat him to the touchline, but the Ulster man had his try four minutes later as he showed his impressive athleticism to beat three Pumas wide on the left, finishing from 35 metres out.

Hooker Stephen Smyth came up with a breakdown poach after Ireland made a couple of errors from the restart, while Izuchukwu soon had his second jackal turnover following a dominant tackle by Aungier.

Connacht lock Murray dotted down Ireland’s second try after they attacked from a scrum in the Pumas 22, a good kick from fullback Ben O’Connor having forced a knock-on, but it was fortunate as the referee clearly blocked a Pumas defender as Murray dived over.

Prendergast added the conversion for 12-0 only for the South African side to hit back swiftly as fullback Tino Swanepoel broke Irish replacement centre Jude Postlethwaite’s tackle to send wing Lundi Msenge under the posts for a try converted by Clinton Swart.

Darragh Murray dots down for the Irish. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Izuchukwu stole a Pumas lineout in the Irish 22 as they soaked up more pressure two minutes later and he had his reward down the other end just before the break.

Easterby’s side had nearly scored after a big breakout from O’Connor, who ran 22 to 22 following a turnover, with Prendergast’s cross kick nearly batted down to Izuchukwu by Seán O’Brien, who moved to the wing after an injury for Rob Russell.

But in the next passage, Izuchukwu showed his power to drive over from a few metres out, Prendergast converting for a 19-7 lead at half time.

They had their fourth try just a minute in the second half, Sheridan cleverly picking and carrying over the top of the breakdown, charging 20 metres upfield and offloading for scrum-half Matthew Devine, who popped an overhead pass for hooker Smyth to finish in the right corner.

The Pumas responded with a show of muscle, winning their first scrum penalty and nearly scoring from a close-range maul that was stopped by an excellent intervention by O’Brien. A lineout steal from Sheridan in the 48th minute was also eye-catching.

But the South Africans had their second try when Swanepoel scorched outside Ward from a scrum attack to cross and give Swart a straightforward conversion for 24-14.

Emerging Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Strong carrying by replacement back row Sean Jansen and left wing Ward gave Ireland some momentum on their next attack, helping to earn a penalty that they kicked into the left corner, from where a superb maul allowed sub hooker Gus McCarthy to score.

The Pumas scrum had started to get on top but a breakdown turnover from replacement Ireland tighthead Ronan Foxe lifted the next bout of pressure in the Irish 22.

It did appear that the Irish players were physically struggling in the closing stages and Pumas replacement prop Eduan Swart barged over for their third try with seven minutes left to bring the scoreline to 29-19.

Easterby’s side bounced back when O’Connor regained sub out-half Jack Murphy’s garryowen, offloading to James Culhane, whose pass would have sent Jansen over for a try only for Phiko Sobahle to deliberately knock on. It was an easy penalty try decision and Sobahle went to the bin.

Frustratingly, the game finished with Ireland conceding to the dangerous Swanepoel for a second time as he darted in under the posts.

Emerging Ireland scorers:

Tries: Zac Ward, Darragh Murray, Cormac Izuchukwu, Stephen Smyth, Gus McCarthy, Penalty try

Conversions: Sam Prendergast [2 from 4], Jack Murphy [0 from 1]

Pumas scorers:

Tries: Lundi Msenge, Tino Swanepoel [2], Eduan Swart

Conversions: Clinton Swart [3 from 4]