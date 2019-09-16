Henshaw staying in Japan with Ireland after 'reasonably positive' scan results

ROBBIE HENSHAW WILL remain with the Ireland squad at the World Cup in Japan despite sustaining a hamstring injury in training on Saturday.

The Leinster man underwent a scan on the injury yesterday and assistant coach Greg Feek reported that the results are “reasonably positive”.

Henshaw at the gym with Ireland today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Henshaw will definitely miss this weekend’s clash with Scotland in Yokohama but Ireland have opted against providing detail on the extent of the hamstring injury or the length of time they expect Henshaw to take with his recovery.

The Athlone man at Ireland’s training session earlier today as he began his rehab, and Feek said there was “relief” for Henshaw given that his World Cup is not over yet.

“Robbie’s looking a lot better, just back from training and still sorting things out but it’s reasonably positive in terms of what we saw,” said Feek.

“Day-by-day, week-by-week, things can improve so we’re just taking it like that. From here on in, we’ll see how it goes over the next few days and then reassess.”

Feek said Henshaw will be pushing to recover as rapidly as he can.

“I know what game he’ll be targeting, it’s still early days,” said Feek. “We still have hopes for next week. We’ll go day-by-day, there will be another update next week.

“He’s a good man, great to have around and his work ethic is incredible. To be around now, I guess that’s a bit of a relief.”

Meanwhile, there remain concerns for Keith Earls, who didn’t train fully with the squad today ahead of the Scotland clash on Sunday.

It’s still unclear whether Earls will train on Wednesday or Friday.

“Keith is chipping away, he’s working hard,” said Feek. “He’s his own man, he’s working hard and he’s going good. They’ll look at that this afternoon.”

There was good news for Joey Carbery, however, who trained fully with Ireland today and is in line to make his return from an ankle injury against the Scots.

“Joey was running around today, he trained and I’m happy for him,” said Feek. “I think he’s living on the whole ‘you’re only as good as your last game.’ If he can do that he’ll be good.”