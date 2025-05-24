Advertisement
Robbie Keane (file photo).
Robbie Keane leads Ferencváros to Hungarian league title

A 2-1 win ensured success on the final day for the Dubliner.
9.46pm, 24 May 2025
ROBBIE KEANE HAS won the second league title of his managerial career after guiding Ferencváros to success in Hungary.

The Budapest giants secured their seventh successive crown after the Dubliner was installed as boss in January when they were second in the table.

A 2-1 win away at fourth-placed ETO FC Győr on the final day of the season made sure of success.

Keane previously guided Maccabi Tel Aviv to the league title in Israel.

A goal in the first minute of first-half injury time from Gabor Szalai set Ferencváros on their way before Lenny Joseph doubled their lead on 54 minutes.

They were made to sweat when ETO FC Győr pulled on back 10 minutes from time but Keane’s side held on to kick off the celebrations.

