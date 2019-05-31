This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Yes, he's ready' - Roberto Firmino fit for Champions League final, confirms Klopp

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the Brazilian forward is fit to face Tottenham in Madrid tomorrow evening.

By The42 Team Friday 31 May 2019, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 802 Views 4 Comments
Firmino has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Firmino has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season.
Firmino has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ROBERTO FIRMINO IS fit and ready to start the Champions League final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday.

Firmino missed Liverpool’s last three games with a groin injury but is available to face Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

The Brazil forward, though, is not guaranteed a place in the team for Saturday’s showpiece.

Klopp was unwilling to give away any clues over his selection plans, with midfielder Naby Keita the only injury absentee.

“Yes, he’s ready,” Klopp said at a news conference when asked about Firmino’s availability. ”He’s fit and he has trained. He should be fine.

“If he will start? I’ll only tell you if Poch [Mauricio Pochettino] gives away his full team.”

With Firmino absent, Divock Origi scored the decisive goal to seal a thrilling semi-final comeback against Barcelona earlier this month.

The Belgium striker had given the Reds an early lead in the second leg at Anfield before converting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s clever corner to seal a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

The42 Team

