Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Roddy Grant is leaving Ulster. James Crombie/INPHO
Exit

Forwards coach Roddy Grant departs Ulster

Grant has left the province ‘by mutual consent’ ahead of the 2024/25 season.
1.26pm, 18 Jul 2024
473
0

ULSTER FORWARDS COACH Roddy Grant has left the province after five years at the Kingspan Stadium.

An Ulster statement confirmed Grant has left ‘by mutual consent’ ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“Roddy has given a lot to the club over the past five years, and we would like to thank him for all his hard work that is set to stand by us as a squad in the seasons ahead,” said head coach Richie Murphy.

“From a personal perspective, I really enjoyed working together at the end of last season. Roddy is a coach that gives it his all, and I know how much maintaining the highest standards means to him.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Roddy every success for the future.”

Grant added: “I’m extremely proud of our work as forwards over the past five years. I feel that I leave with the pack in a better place than when I arrived, with the guys having built a very strong reputation as a forward pack.

“I gave it my all, and I went all in. Thank-you to all the players who gave everything, and went all in for me too.”

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie