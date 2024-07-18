Forwards coach Roddy Grant departs Ulster

ULSTER FORWARDS COACH Roddy Grant has left the province after five years at the Kingspan Stadium.

An Ulster statement confirmed Grant has left ‘by mutual consent’ ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“Roddy has given a lot to the club over the past five years, and we would like to thank him for all his hard work that is set to stand by us as a squad in the seasons ahead,” said head coach Richie Murphy.

“From a personal perspective, I really enjoyed working together at the end of last season. Roddy is a coach that gives it his all, and I know how much maintaining the highest standards means to him.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Roddy every success for the future.”

Grant added: “I’m extremely proud of our work as forwards over the past five years. I feel that I leave with the pack in a better place than when I arrived, with the guys having built a very strong reputation as a forward pack.

“I gave it my all, and I went all in. Thank-you to all the players who gave everything, and went all in for me too.”