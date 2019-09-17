This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rodgers accepts it won't be easy to keep hold of star man amid Man United links

The Leicester manager is hoping to create an environment which keeps key men from the clutches of rivals.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,520 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4812973
Leicester City's James Maddison (file pic).
Image: Richard Sellers
Leicester City's James Maddison (file pic).
Leicester City's James Maddison (file pic).
Image: Richard Sellers

BRENDAN RODGERS HAS acknowledged the appeal of Manchester United and Liverpool, with James Maddison the latest Leicester player to be linked with a big-money transfer.

Speculation over the summer suggested that the 22-year-old playmaker was attracting interest from afar.

Maddison was billed as a useful addition for Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp looks to land another Number 10, while those at Old Trafford are said to be readying an approach.

Leicester boss Rodgers concedes there is little he can do to curb the rumours or to prevent admiring glances from turning the heads of those on the books at the King Power Stadium.

Having already lost England international defender Harry Maguire to United in a record-breaking £80 million deal, the Foxes manager said: “I don’t worry. It’s natural in the game, it’s going to happen.

If you’re at one of the so-called top clubs, you’ll always look elsewhere for the best players, and when you’re a club like Leicester you’ll always be in danger of losing your top players. That’s football.

“All we can do is create an environment here for them to develop and improve and then if something happens in the future that’s out of your control, then that’s the way it works.

“I tend not to worry so much, I just focus on making them the best they can be and if they then move on, that’s how it works.

“But when they’re here, they give their best, give everything to the supporters and the club, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Rodgers, who spent three years as Liverpool boss between 2012 and 2015, added on the lure of potential moves to Anfield or Old Trafford: “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been at Liverpool where I understand the draw of that type of club.

“Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the biggest clubs by far. There’s other great clubs, there’s big clubs, but those two, in terms of worldwide status, are above the other clubs. There are other great clubs that are trying to catch them up but those two, in my experience, are a level above.

“So whenever a player gets an opportunity to go to a club like that, to experience that type of pressure, that expectation — and of course there’ll be a financial side to it as well, let’s be real — that as a package in a short career is maybe something that is too hard to turn down.

I understand it, I get it. What we’re building here is exciting in how we’re trying to progress and with the new training ground and everything else, however, for lots of players, that draw is still there and I understand it.”

Maddison has continued to impress for Leicester this season, contributing one goal and two assists across six appearances, and was able to force his way back into the senior England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie