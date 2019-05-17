This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'What did he do? He hurt a chair?': Federer opposed to Kyrgios suspension

Kyrgios hit the headlines with another on-court outburst on Thursday.

By The42 Team Friday 17 May 2019, 11:39 AM
33 minutes ago 688 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4639555
Kyrgios: "He knows it's a mistake," says Federer.
Image: Andrew Medichini
Kyrgios: "He knows it's a mistake," says Federer.
ROGER FEDERER INSISTED Nick Kyrgios should not be suspended for his meltdown at the Italian Open on Thursday.

A furious Kyrgios defaulted his second-round match against Casper Ruud after receiving a game penalty for throwing a folding table onto the court.

The Australian smashed his racquet and launched a table before walking off after shaking hands with Ruud and the chair umpire.

However, Federer said a fine and forfeiture of prize money and rankings points were punishment enough for Kyrgios.

“I don’t think he should be suspended personally,” Federer said after edging Borna Coric in the last 16.

“He walked off the court. What did he do? He hurt a chair? I mean, that’s not enough for me.

“I don’t know if he’s on probation or not from his Shanghai thing [walking off the court in 2017] or not.

“If that’s the case, then obviously you can maybe look into it. If that’s run its course, I don’t think he should be suspended.

“A zero pointer, fine, all this stuff is already tough enough. He knows it’s a mistake what happened.”

Kyrgios’ clash with Ruud was early in the third set when the 24-year-old defaulted.

The42 Team

