This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Together we can overcome this crisis': Federers donate €940k to help vulnerable Swiss families

More than 8,800 people in Switzerland have tested positive for Covid-19.

By AFP Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 5:47 PM
11 minutes ago 107 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5057629
Federers: "Our contribution is just a start."
Federers:
Federers: "Our contribution is just a start."

ROGER AND MIRKA Federer have donated over €940,000 to help support their “most vulnerable” Swiss compatriots through the coronavirus crisis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion and his wife donated one million Swiss francs saying nobody should be left behind as Switzerland battles against the global pandemic.

According to official figures reported to the World Health Organization, Switzerland has the ninth-highest number of infections in the world.

According to the Swiss health ministry, more than 8,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19, while 86 people had died as of Monday.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” Federer, 38, said on Instagram.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

On Friday the Swiss government further tightened measures against the new coronavirus, banning all gatherings of more than five people, while anyone standing closer than two metres to others risks a fine.

The government had already ordered the closure of schools and all places of leisure, including restaurants, bars and non-food shops.

- © AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie