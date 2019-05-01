This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'People said, 'how could you not choose it?'' - Dutch legend recalls choosing Rangers over Man United

Ronald De Boer says that a conversation with then-Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson helped him make a final call.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 May 2019, 7:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,434 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4615775
Ronald De Boer in action for Rangers in 2003.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ronald De Boer in action for Rangers in 2003.
Ronald De Boer in action for Rangers in 2003.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER BARCELONA AND Netherlands midfielder Ronald de Boer says that he opted for a move to Rangers over Manchester United as he felt he would be limited for opportunities at Old Trafford.

The retired Dutch attacker further revealed that it was a conversation with then-Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson that helped sway his decision to snub the recent European champions.

De Boer, a two-time Ballon d’Or nominee, won domestic titles in three nations as well as achieving Champions League and UEFA Cup success throughout a near-two decade-long career.

Having won much of his silverware with Ajax during their dominant nineties period, alongside his brother Frank, he made the transition to La Liga for a two season spell that ultimately saw him lose form in front of goal.

He subsequently was faced with the option of either linking up with fellow countryman Dick Advocaat at Ibrox or to join United under Ferguson, then Premier League champions.

Speaking to talkSPORT, De Boer revealed that discussions with the Scottish supremo in charge of the Premier League ultimately convinced him that he would prefer Rangers, as he would likely find himself with greater chances to play in Glasgow.

“When I went to Rangers I could have also chosen Manchester United,” the 48-yearold stated.

People said at the time ‘how could you not choose it?’

“I talked about it with Ferguson and he said ‘we only have two players who always play who are Roy Keane and David Beckham and the rest I rotate a lot. So you will be with Butt, Scholes and the other guys. You will be rotated but I want you in the team’.

But I had a little bit of fear over my left knee and if they said ‘you are not fit enough and we can’t take you because of your knee’, I would have a stamp on my forehead saying that I was not suitable for football.

“With Rangers I thought I had a better chance going there, with a four-year contract, and I was going to play there for sure.”

De Boer went on to spend four seasons with Rangers, where he linked up with other Dutch internationals including Bert Konterman and Arthur Numan.

He lifted the Scottish Premier League title and the Scottish Cup twice during his stay, in which he made over a hundred appearances for the club.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie