Ronald Koeman wants the Barcelona job – but says nothing is signed yet

Ronald Koeman would like to return to Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman would like to return to Barcelona.

RONALD KOEMAN HAS admitted he would like to return to Barcelona but has insisted he is yet to sign a contract with the club.

The Holland boss has been heavily linked to the role since the Catalan side were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Quique Setien was relieved of his duties on Monday and Barcelona revealed his replacement would be appointed in the coming days.

Ex-Everton manager Koeman is reportedly the favourite to take the job and briefly discussed the vacancy outside the Dutch Football Federation headquarters on Tuesday.

Asked whether he would like to return to Barcelona, the 57-year-old, according to AS, told reporters: “Yes, I’d like to, but it will only be confirmed once I have signed the contract.

“Until then, I cannot say any more about it – even though I’d like to.”

Koeman spent six years as a player at the Nou Camp and scored the winning goal in the European Cup final against Sampdoria in 1992.

Barca’s sporting director Eric Abidal has today been sacked from his role as the fall-out continues.

The Frenchman, who won four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with the club as a player, had a public dispute with Lionel Messi after criticising the players at the beginning of the year and has been relieved of his duties.

“FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united the two parties,” the club statement reads.”The Club would publicly like to thank Eric Abidal for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and the close and positive nature of his relationship with all aspects of the Blaugrana family.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Eric Abidal has left the club. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde in January, had signed a contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2022, but was sacked after only seven months in charge.

The 61-year-old won 16 of his 25 games in charge of Barca but the team ended the campaign trophyless.

Even before Friday’s embarrassment against Bayern Munich, the Spaniard was under pressure after he failed to stop Real Madrid clinching the league title.

The one-time Real Betis boss was also unable to lead Barcelona to success in the Copa del Rey, with Athletic Bilbao knocking them out in the quarter-finals.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino – despite his history with Catalan rivals Espanyol – is another linked with the role alongside Xavi, who won a plethora of titles at Barca.

One of the problems for the new man in charge will be the future of captain Lionel Messi, who will be out of contract next summer.

The Argentinian has so far failed to agree new terms with the only club of his career and at the age of 33 has been linked with a move away from the club.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!