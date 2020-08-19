Confirmed: Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona boss on two-year contract

RONALD KOEMAN’S CAMP Nou return is official.

Koeman’s appointment as Barcelona first team coach had been widely expected since Quique Setien was sacked on Monday.

“FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022,” a short statement confirmed.

Koeman will be officially presented at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

He won four La Liga titles during his playing days at Barcelona in the 1980s and 1990s, and famously scored the only goal in the club’s inaugural European Cup triumph in 1992.

Koeman returns Barcelona following 20 years in management, culminating in his most recent spell as coach of the Dutch national football team.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!