Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Confirmed: Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona boss on two-year contract

Koeman will be officially presented at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 10:44 AM
Koeman: two-year deal.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Koeman: two-year deal.
Koeman: two-year deal.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

RONALD KOEMAN’S CAMP Nou return is official.

Koeman’s appointment as Barcelona first team coach had been widely expected since Quique Setien was sacked on Monday.

“FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022,” a short statement confirmed.

Koeman will be officially presented at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

He won four La Liga titles during his playing days at Barcelona in the 1980s and 1990s, and famously scored the only goal in the club’s inaugural European Cup triumph in 1992.

Koeman returns Barcelona following 20 years in management, culminating in his most recent spell as coach of the Dutch national football team.

The42 Team

