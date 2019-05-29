This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We’ll do everything to collaborate': Brazil legend Ronaldo welcomes match-fixing investigation at Real Valladolid

The La Liga club will do everything to assist authorities investigating alleged match-fixing, says owner Ronaldo.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 May 2019, 10:30 PM
49 minutes ago 1,579 Views 3 Comments
Brazil great Ronaldo.
BRAZIL GREAT AND Real Valladolid majority shareholder Ronaldo believes the investigation into alleged match-fixing in La Liga is a positive move.

Several arrests were made on Tuesday in Spain following an investigation into a group alleged to have taken part in match-fixing in an attempt to profit from betting.

Players from La Liga and Spain’s Segunda Division are reported to be have been detained – including former Valladolid player Borja Fernandez – while Huesca confirmed a number of executives and playing staff have appeared voluntarily as witnesses.

Six people are expected to appear before a judge on Thursday, while 15 others with “connections to football, sports betting and Huesca” are being investigated, according to Spain’s judicial body.

Ronaldo, who acquired a 51 per cent stake in Valladolid in September, has welcomed the investigation and says the club will do everything to aid it.

DPA Soccer World Cup 2002 - Brazil v Turkey Ronaldo scored twice to help Brazil beat Germany in the 2002 World Cup final. Source: DPA/PA Images

“I hope Borja was not involved at all,” he told AS. “I think it’s good that it’s investigated because we should all want for there to be no corruption.

“Look, I’m from Brazil and over there we’ve got a tremendous amount of corruption.

“We support the investigation; we’ll do everything to collaborate and we’ll provide all the information we have.

“Nobody has called us yet. I haven’t been able to speak to Borja, or anyone. We can’t do anything more than wait for all this to be cleared up.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

The42 Team

