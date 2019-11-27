This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland international Ronan Curtis scored this goal after just 33 seconds last night

It came as the Portsmouth striker’s seventh of the season.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 9:52 PM
42 minutes ago 1,858 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4909285

harrogate-town-v-portsmouth-fa-cup-first-round-cng-stadium Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring a recent goal. Source: Martin Rickett

33 SECONDS.

THAT’S all it took for Ireland international Ronan Curtis to find the back of the net last night.

And a fine goal, it was:

(Click into the above tweet to view the video)

Curtis set the tone for Portsmouth in the first minute of their 3-2 League One win over Rotherham, as he scored his seventh goal of the season.

While the 23-year-old Boys In Green striker had Pompey in the driving seat early on, Rotherham’s Freddie Ladapo bit back with the first of his double with 15 minutes on the clock. John Marquis grabbed one back for the hosts at Fratton Park before half time, while Ladapo’s 62nd-minute equalising penalty was cancelled out by match-winner Ben Close four minutes later. 

Curtis impressed throughout, and is finding his feet again since returning from injury. 

He was named in last week’s EFL Team of the week after scoring twice against Rochdale on Saturday.

Having been named in Mick McCarthy’s 24-man Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland in October, a hamstring problem ruled Curtis out. 

London-born Curtis has won three senior caps since his debut last November. He made his first start in September’s 3-1 friendly win against Bulgaria.

He made the move to Portsmouth from Derry City last summer.

About the author:

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

