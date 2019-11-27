Ireland international Ronan Curtis scored this goal after just 33 seconds last night

Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring a recent goal. Source: Martin Rickett

33 SECONDS.

THAT’S all it took for Ireland international Ronan Curtis to find the back of the net last night.

And a fine goal, it was:

⏱ It took @RonanCurtis1 just 33 seconds to notch his seventh goal of the season last night#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) November 27, 2019

(Click into the above tweet to view the video)

🚀👌 Portsmouth's @RonanCurtis1 with the goal of the night from the EFL!



Unstoppable... @Pompey pic.twitter.com/XAsOkjvl9c — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) November 27, 2019

Curtis set the tone for Portsmouth in the first minute of their 3-2 League One win over Rotherham, as he scored his seventh goal of the season.

While the 23-year-old Boys In Green striker had Pompey in the driving seat early on, Rotherham’s Freddie Ladapo bit back with the first of his double with 15 minutes on the clock. John Marquis grabbed one back for the hosts at Fratton Park before half time, while Ladapo’s 62nd-minute equalising penalty was cancelled out by match-winner Ben Close four minutes later.

Curtis impressed throughout, and is finding his feet again since returning from injury.

He was named in last week’s EFL Team of the week after scoring twice against Rochdale on Saturday.

Having been named in Mick McCarthy’s 24-man Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland in October, a hamstring problem ruled Curtis out.

London-born Curtis has won three senior caps since his debut last November. He made his first start in September’s 3-1 friendly win against Bulgaria.

He made the move to Portsmouth from Derry City last summer.

