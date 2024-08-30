Ronan Grimes misses out on 1,000m time trial final put posts new PB and national record

RONAN GRIMES NARROWLY missed out on a place in the final of the men’s C4-5 1000m time trial despite posting a new personal best time.

The Galway cyclist took to the track at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome for the opening race on the second day and posted a time of 1:05.52 – a new national record and personal best.

RESULT!



C4-5 1000m Time Trial



Ronan Grimes - 8th place

⏱️1:05.522 (PB)



A new national record for Grimes!#TheNextLevel | #TeamIreland | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/msUvo230gh — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 30, 2024

Grimes finished in eighth place, with the top six progressing to the final this afternoon.

“I can’t believe it, I think going in I was nearly worried that I wouldn’t PB. I knew on the first lap, it felt like I was going fast. When I saw 1:05 on the board, I can retire happy now,” he said.

“When you’re warming up and you’re underneath the track and you just hear this noise, I thought it was my headphones making this kind of beat, but it’s the crowd up above.

“Knowing that you’ve family in there watching you, people at home, all the messages I’ve been getting to wish me good luck so you want to finish giving it your all.”

Grimes has a busy schedule for the remainder of the Games.

“I think it’s the cliché of event by event, day by day, so today was the Kilo, tomorrow the Individual Pursuit, fingers crossed I can do a good ride there, hopefully I think I should have it in me, there’s good power in me now.

“Then next week onto the time trial, then the Road Race. Finishing on the road race is going to be the highlight.”