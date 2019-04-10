This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I’m heartbroken' - Munster wing Ronan O'Mahony forced to retire aged 29

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 3:51 PM
O'Mahony suffered a debilitating injury during an April 2017 fixture with Treviso.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MUNSTER WING RONAN O’Mahony has retired from rugby on medical grounds a month shy of his 30th birthday, the province have confirmed.

O’Mahony sustained a broken leg and dislocated ankle during a Pro12 game against Treviso in April 2017.

An academy graduate who cut his teeth with Garryowen at club level and Castletroy College in school, he made 70 appearances for his native province, dotting down 21 times.

“I’m heartbroken to be finishing my career earlier than I had expected,” said O’Mahony. “The last two years have been pretty tough since initially breaking my leg, and ultimately the injury has made it impossible for me to continue.

I take great confidence in knowing the medical team and I have given everything to this and we have done everything possible in looking to regain full fitness. However, it’s a battle that I’m not going to win and, as such, I have been forced to call it a day.

“Growing up in Limerick, it was a dream of mine to play for Munster and now to look back over my 20’s and realise what I’ve achieved I’m extremely grateful for every opportunity I had in the red jersey.

I look back on it all with fantastic memories, from my early days of togging out in Garryowen, to my school days in Castletroy College, and finally the pathway all the way up through the Munster system. Running out at my home ground of Thomond Park, playing in front of family and friends, and representing the people of Munster has meant everything to me.

“To everyone who has helped me along the way, my family and friends, girlfriend, coaches, teammates and supporters, I can’t thank you enough.

I’ve been a Munster man all my life, and as a proud Munster man I look forward to supporting the club from the stands.

O’Mahony made his senior Munster debut against Dragons at Rodney Parade in April 2013, and made his European debut against Saracens 20 months later.

He signed on for Munster for another two years just a month before the injury which derailed his career. Though his 2016/17 season finished prematurely, he was Munster’s joint-top try scorer during that campaign after crossing the whitewash 11 times.

Rugby Australia investigating after Folau’s ‘unacceptable’ social media posts

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

