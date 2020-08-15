This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 16 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronnie O’Sullivan takes 10-7 lead into final day after Kyren Wilson fightback

The Rocket had led 8-2 at one point.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 11:44 PM
38 minutes ago 945 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5176927
Ronnie O’Sullivan is not happy despite leading Kyren Wilson at the Crucible.
Image: Nigel French/PA
Ronnie O’Sullivan is not happy despite leading Kyren Wilson at the Crucible.
Ronnie O’Sullivan is not happy despite leading Kyren Wilson at the Crucible.
Image: Nigel French/PA

DEJECTED-LOOKING RONNIE O’Sullivan dredged out a three-frame advantage after a testing opening day of the World Championship final against Kyren Wilson at the Crucible.

Both players seemed spent from their respective epic semi-final wins over Mark Selby and Anthony McGill and having led 8-2 at one stage, the five-time champion was fortunate to emerge from the session with a 10-7 overnight lead.

In front of fans who were allowed back in the Crucible for the first time since the tournament’s opening day, O’Sullivan seemed to be battling the conditions and cut an increasingly frustrated figure throughout the contest.

And ominously for O’Sullivan, the pattern of play invited comparisons with his only Crucible final loss, when he was beaten by Mark Selby in 2014 having held 8-3 and 10-5 leads.

Both elements of the favourite’s game were evident in the opening half-session, in which despite numerous errors he summoned back-to-back breaks of 80 and 75 to fashion a 3-1 lead.

But there was never the sense that O’Sullivan was in shape to exploit his opponent’s evident inability to settle, with a loose response from the 44-year-old enabling Wilson to reduce the arrears.

O’Sullivan proceeded to reel off the next five frames in succession without looking entirely comfortable, as the pair traded errors and rendered the drama of their respective Friday semi-finals a distant memory.

O’Sullivan’s first century, a 106 in the seventh frame, proved his most notable visit but it was mostly a case of sweeping up to clinch frames after Wilson had failed to take an opportunity.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Wilson’s form looked to have completely deserted him when he missed a black off its spot in the 10th frame, as O’Sullivan made it 8-2 despite looking unhappy with aspects of his game.

Wilson stopped the rot with a fine break of 93 to make it 8-3, and with O’Sullivan’s body-language exuding resignation, he proceeded to capitalise on his opponent’s sloppy play to pull back to 8-6.

An unfortunate in-off in the next frame, when Wilson potted a brave blue only to see a red sneak into the top left pocket, handed O’Sullivan the opportunity to restore his three frame advantage.

Clearly growing to his task, Wilson recorded his first century break of the match, a clinically-taken break of exactly 100 which made it 9-7 and left O’Sullivan idly swinging his cue in his chair prior to the final frame of the day.

It was a frame that encapsulated a frustrating day as Wilson beached on 29, O’Sullivan was denied a frame-winning break by a dreadful kick, before Wilson missed a potentially frame-winning red down the top cushion, and O’Sullivan stepped in to clear for a barely deserved 10-7 overnight lead.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie