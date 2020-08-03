This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 3 August, 2020
Ronnie O'Sullivan races to 108-minute win, the quickest in Crucible history

Shaun Murphy’s previous record of 149 minutes was blown away this morning.

By Press Association Monday 3 Aug 2020, 12:30 PM
9 minutes ago 215 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5166625
File photo.
Image: PA
File photo.
File photo.
Image: PA

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN RECORDED the fastest win in Crucible history as he completed a 10-1 demolition of Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in under two hours to reach the second round of the World Championship this morning.

The five-time world champion took just 82 minutes to storm to an 8-1 advantage in the first session of their match on Sunday, with an average shot time of less than 14 seconds.

And the 44-year-old returned to quickly wrap up the two frames needed for victory and shatter the current Crucible record of 149 minutes that Shaun Murphy took to whitewash Luo Honghao last year.

Thepchaiya missed a chance to prolong the inevitable in the opening frame of the session but was punished for missing a simple red on 22.

O’Sullivan duly stepped in with a clearance of 93 – his eighth break of over 50 in the match – to move within one frame of the second round.

Despite breaking down on 41 when he missed a relatively simple red, O’Sullivan was gifted a second chance to wrap up a crushing victory with a further break of 48.

Though the official match time was yet to be confirmed, it was clear O’Sullivan had smashed the previous record time for a Crucible win and become the first man to win a World Championship tie in under two hours.

O’Sullivan shrugged off his record-breaking performance, insisting: “I’m not really bothered by records – I stopped bothering about records when I reached them and they didn’t really give you that buzz for very long.

“They’re nice when you’re chasing them but once you get them they’re over-rated in many ways. So I think you just take each game as it comes and it’s just nice to be out there playing some snooker.”

