Shamrock Rovers confirm Rory Gaffney has re-signed for league champions

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE announced that Rory Gaffney has signed a new deal at the newly-crowned Premier Division champions.

As first reported by The 42 on Monday, the star striker is staying put at Tallaght Stadium.

“We are delighted to confirm Rory Gaffney has committed his future to the club ahead of the new season,” Rovers wrote on Twitter this morning.

The 42 understands Gaffney has agreed a one-year extension, handing the club a major boost as they prepare for their five in-a-row bid in 2024.

🤝 We are delighted to confirm Rory Gaffney has committed his future to the club ahead of the new season#Rovers2024 pic.twitter.com/CgfarXYbXN — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) November 9, 2023

The 34-year-old Galway native has been a key figure for the Hoops since joining in 2020.

It’s believed that Gaffney turned down offers from some of Rovers’ biggest rivals, including Derry City.

Meanwhile, departing Shelbourne star Jack Moylan has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for October.

Moylan, who will officially join Lincoln City in January, has been central through the Reds’ bid for European football next season. The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick in last month’s 3-2 win over UCD, and bagged a brace against Drogheda United last week.

Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE Jack Moylan with his Player of the Month award. Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Moylan has enjoyed a stellar season, scoring 15 goals in the Premier Division to finish joint-top of the goalscoring charts alongside Bohemians’ Jonathan Afolabi, and becomes the first Shelbourne Player of the Month winner in 12 years.

St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Kian Leavy finished second in the voting, with Gaffney third.

“It was the perfect send off almost,” Moylan said of his end to the season. “I was delighted with it and delighted to pick up the award as well. It’s a nice personal achievement to finish off things.”

“I don’t think anyone can say it’s not a successful [season], especially if Sunday goes our way it’s the best year for the club in the last 17 years,” he added. “Fourth for us is a massive achievement; the way we started, the way we came into the Premier Division last year with a new manager, everything’s been new to us. A whole new team as well.

“Hopefully the team can kick on now next year and get further up the league, go and win titles [and] get into Europe without worrying about other games.”