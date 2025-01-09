Rory Gallagher threatens legal action unless GAA President withdraws Naas email

FORMER DERRY MANAGER Rory Gallagher has stated he will take legal action unless GAA President Jarlath Burns withdraws his communication to Naas GAA over their proposal to appoint Gallagher as coach.

The four-in-a-row Kildare football champions were poised last weekend to appoint Gallagher, yet by lunchtime on Monday, they had reconsidered their position.

GAA President Jarlath Burns expressed concern in an email to the Naas club, while in addition “an extraordinary volume” of emails had been sent to the club secretary from the membership of the Kildare club.

Advertisement

In May 2023, Gallagher stepped down as Derry manager in the wake of domestic abuse allegations made by his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher. The Police Service of Northern Ireland investigated the allegations, and forwarded two files to Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service in 2022, but no charges were brought.

In a statement issued today to The Irish Independent, Gallagher described the GAA President’s intervention as “unprecedented” and “an effort to sabotage my potential appointment”.

GAA President Jarlath Burns. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The former Donegal, Fermanagh and Derry boss has now asked that Burns’s communication “is formally withdrawn and the contents of the correspondence is retracted”.

If there is no retraction, Gallagher states he will “take legal action to cure the irreparable damage done to me and my family”.