Rory McIlroy relishing ‘great opportunity’ to lift FedEx Cup from level start

RORY MCILROY SAYS he is comfortable with the format change at this year’s Tour Championship, which gives each one of the 30-strong field a unique chance to lift the FedEx Cup.

Masters champion McIlroy is second in the FedEx rankings behind defending champion Scottie Scheffler, but will not start with a two-shot deficit as the unpopular starting-strokes format has been scrapped this year.

Every player will start equal at East Lake in Atlanta on Thursday, meaning the Tour Championship winner will also be crowned FedEx champion and will pocket the £7.4million [€8.57m] on offer.

McIlroy said: “Any time you make it back to East Lake you’ve had a good year and it’s always nice to come back.

Advertisement

“We’ve played this event and this golf course in a bunch of different formats.

“It has a different feel, any one of the 30 has a chance to win the FedEx Cup this year, which is obviously a lot different than it’s been in previous years.

“It’s a clean slate for everyone and it’s a great opportunity for one of the guys who maybe wasn’t a huge part of the season to put their hand up and have a chance to win the big prize at the end of the year.

“It’s also an opportunity for some of the guys who have had great years to rubberstamp the season a little bit and end of a positive note. There’s still a lot to play for this week.”

Tommy Fleetwood, up to fifth in the FedEx Cup rankings after back-to-back tied-third and tied-fourth finishes, said he was excited that this year’s new format gives everyone an equal chance.

He said: “I’m sure everybody aside from Scottie Scheffler will love the fact we’re all starting on a level playing field. You win this week and you’re holding two trophies.”

Fleetwood, who has had seven top-10 finishes this season, is still chasing his first PGA Tour win after coming close at the FedEx St Jude Championship before his tied-fourth finish on Sunday at the BMW Championship.

He added: “I’ll finish it off at some point. I’ll get it right and I’ll get it right more than once.

“Best-case scenario, coming down the stretch at East Lake with a chance to win. Whether I get it right or not, whether someone plays better or not, I’ll talk about that after.”