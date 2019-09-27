This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McIlroy climbs into contention at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

England’s Matthew Jordan leads by one shot at the halfway stage.

By AFP Friday 27 Sep 2019, 7:17 PM
Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy.
RORY MCILROY STORMED up the leaderboard along with Justin Rose after the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but England’s Matthew Jordan leads by one shot at the halfway stage.

Jordan struck a stunning eight-under par round of 64 at the Old Course in St Andrews to move to 14-under, one shot clear of Scotland’s Calum Hill, Swede Joakim Lagergren and fellow Englishman Matthew Southgate.

Rose is among a six-strong group two shot off the lead after a superb front nine at Kingsbarns.

The world number four carded an eagle and six birdies to make the turn in 28. A double bogey at the 11th halted his progress, but Rose made three more birdies in the final seven holes to position himself nicely with Saturday’s round at St. Andrews to come.

McIlroy, who is playing alongside his dad in the pro-am tournament, also made a scintillating start with an eagle and three birdies in his first five holes at Kingsbarns.

One more birdie at the 12th and par golf the rest of the way saw the Northern Irishman complete a 66 to move to eight-under.

Two-time Alfred Dunhill champion Tyrrell Hatton also moved into contention with a four-under round at Kingsbarns to move to 10-under, while Open Championship runner-up Tommy Fleetwood is nine-under after a three-under round on Friday.

Each player plays a single round at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie on the first three days before the cut with Sunday’s final round at St Andrews.

© – AFP, 2019  

