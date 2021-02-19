BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 19 February 2021
Advertisement

McIlroy's round leaves him 9 shots off the pace at the Genesis Invitational

Padraig Harrington is further back in 105th position after his opening round of 75.

By Garry Doyle Friday 19 Feb 2021, 9:34 AM
15 minutes ago 150 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5359323
McIlroy shows his frustration.
Image: Ryan Kang
McIlroy shows his frustration.
McIlroy shows his frustration.
Image: Ryan Kang

RORY MCILROY SURVIVED an injury scare on his way to a 73 at the opening round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California.

Tied for 85th position, McIlroy is nine shots off the pace, set by Sam Burns, who carded a seven-under total of 64. Padraig Harrington, the three-time major winner, is even further back, in a tie for 105th. Only six golfers in the 120-strong field shot higher rounds than the Dubliner’s 75.

For Harrington, it started comparatively well; a birdie on seven following six straight pars. A bogey on nine followed but by the time Harrington birded 11, he was in a decent position to strike.

Instead he produced a run of five bogeys in the closing seven holes leaving him on four over and with work to do to make the cut.

The same can be said for McIlroy, who got off to a perfect start, hitting a 320-yard drive on the first which was followed by a superb approach to the green where an eagle attempt ended just an inch wide of the hole. He tapped in for birdie and looked to be on his way.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

But no. Bogies on the third and fifth blotted his card – although his uphill approach to the eighth from rough terrain was nothing short of magnificent. A second birdie followed. He was even par through nine.

A bogey at the 10th came next with another bogey at the 15th leaving him with a two-over 73. McIlroy appeared to have hurt his hand on the ninth – after a shot from the rough – but he insisted afterwards that he was fine.

“It just jammed in there,” he said. “Just more of a shock, it’s totally fine. For about maybe 20 seconds afterwards, it was just a little sore.

“[The course] is tricky. The wind was up a touch, greens were getting a little firm. I think it was one of those days where it’s sort of just as easy to shoot two or three under as it is to shoot two or three over.”

Burns, the leader, was hot on the greens, as he holed three birdies or eagles of more than 15 feet. Having played in the final group at the Farmers Insurance Open – the tournament Patrick Reed won recently – the American has been in form.

But he faces stiff competition, not least from Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, who are tied for second on five under – Fitzpatrick relying on his putter to get him out of trouble on more than one occasion. Further back, tied for 12th is Dustin Johnson, who birdied three of his last five holes to get to three under for the round.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie