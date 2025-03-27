Advertisement
Rory McIlroy tees off on the first hole during the first round. Alamy Stock Photo
FreePGA Tour

Level par opening round for Rory McIlroy at Houston Open

Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are both in the early stages of their first round.
7.53pm, 27 Mar 2025

RORY MCILROY IS level par after his opening round at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, as he warms up for the Masters at Augusta in a fortnight.

Playing his first event since his recent success at the Players’ Championship, McIlroy birdied the 8th, his 17th hole of the day, to return to level par as he finished with a round of 70.

McIlroy’s only other birdie of the day came on the third as he dropped shots at the 14th and 4th at Memorial Park.

McIlroy is currently in a tie for 55th with US player Ryan Gerard leading on six-under as he plays his final hole of the day, while Argentinian Alejandro Tosti is the clubhouse leader on five-under.

Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are both in the early stages of their first round, as is world number one Scottie Scheffler.

houston-tx-march-27-scottie-scheffler-usa-watches-his-tee-shot-on-1-during-the-first-round-of-the-texas-childrens-houston-open-at-memorial-park-golf-course-on-march-27-2025-in-houston-texas Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot during the first round. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

More to follow…

