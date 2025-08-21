The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Rory McIlroy makes encouraging start at Tour Championship
RORY MCILROY has made an encouraging start at the Tour Championship in East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, as he finished on four under par following an opening 66, leaving him tied for eighth place.
The Holywood native is five shots adrift of the USA’s Russell Henley, who is top of the leaderboard following an impressive 61.
Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is tied for 23rd, following an even-par 70.
More to follow
You can view the leaderboard here.
