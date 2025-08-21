Rory McIlroy makes encouraging start at Tour Championship

RORY MCILROY has made an encouraging start at the Tour Championship in East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, as he finished on four under par following an opening 66, leaving him tied for eighth place.

The Holywood native is five shots adrift of the USA’s Russell Henley, who is top of the leaderboard following an impressive 61.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is tied for 23rd, following an even-par 70.

