Rory McIlroy hits from the third tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeas it stands

Rory McIlroy makes encouraging start at Tour Championship

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is tied for 23rd, following an even-par 70.
11.13pm, 21 Aug 2025

RORY MCILROY has made an encouraging start at the Tour Championship in East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, as he finished on four under par following an opening 66, leaving him tied for eighth place.

The Holywood native is five shots adrift of the USA’s Russell Henley, who is top of the leaderboard following an impressive 61.

More to follow

You can view the leaderboard here.

