'A proud day for Ireland': McIlroy's dramatic Masters win hailed as 'a finish for the ages'

By putting on the green jacket, McIlroy became only the sixth golfer to join the sport’s elite Grand Slam club – alongside legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – and the first European ever to achieve the feat.
President Michael D Higgins was among the first to praise McIlroy following his Masters triumph at Augusta, labelling it a “truly outstanding achievement”.
Scottie Scheffler puts the green Jacket on Masters winner Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Taoiseach Micheál Martin similarly hailed the historic win, labelling it a “finish for the ages”.
“The Green Jacket is yours Rory McIlroy!,” Martin said.
“A finish for the ages at Augusta to win The Masters and complete a richly-deserved career Grand Slam. Epic achievement by one of golf’s greatest talents.”
Tánaiste Simon Harris also voiced his congratulations, saying that it had been “a proud day for McIlroy, his family and for Ireland.”
Tiger Woods, the last golfer to achieve the Grand Slam 25 years ago, praised McIlroy’s achievement last night, saying: “Welcome to the club”.
“Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special,” Woods added.
“Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!”
Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!
Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy shortly after receiving the Masters trophy. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Gary Player, another member of golf’s most exclusive club, also congratulated McIlroy.
Advertisement
“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rory McIlroy on his historic win at the Masters and completion of the career Grand Slam.
“This is one of the rarest and most difficult achievements in all of sport, something only now six golfers in history have ever accomplished. We are proud to add Rory to our exclusive club and no doubt he has set the standard for his era.
“Rory has made his mark on history, and all of us who love this game are incredibly proud. Well done, my friend. Welcome to our club.”
I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rory McIlroy on his historic win at the Masters and completion of the career Grand Slam. The drama of today capped off with his playoff victory was simply meant to be. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my admiration for Justin… pic.twitter.com/CiUKTMSjr6
“This is all he thinks about, all he talks about. He always said to me he’d retire a happy man if he won the Green Jacket, so I told Erica [McIlroy’s wife] he can retire now. He’s had a long 10, 11 years, he’s had a lot of hurdles to get over and it’s a credit to him.”
“I’ve said it a bunch of times, Rory is the best player of our generation. I don’t think he’s had to prove that for a while,” said Fleetwood.
“For him to have finally got this one, a career grand slam, is unbelievably special. This time was always going to come, it’s just Rory makes you feel like it’s not going to at some point.
“Whatever he did today, Rory’s place in golf [history] was secure, but this has just added another layer on top of that. I do believe he’s the best of our generation and now he’s one of the greatest of all time.”
Golf Ireland paid tribute to McIlroy.
“That was such a well-deserved reward for Rory’s incredible talent, hard work and perseverance,” said Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly.
“In doing so, he has now made it 11 Major wins for Irish players since 2007. This is another huge boost for Irish golf at a time when the country is about to host a series of global golf events.
“Rory will hope to make more history at The Open when it returns to Royal Portrush in July, while we also host the Walker Cup in Lahinch next year and then the Ryder Cup in Adare Manor in 2027.
“Witnessing history like Rory’s win at Augusta will help Golf Ireland in our plans to capitalise on the excitement generated by these events.
“Rory’s Grand Slam success will hopefully help to grow golf participation across the island.”
Rory McIlroy wears his green jacket in Butler Cabin.
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Holywood golfer’s “incredible” triumph placed him among the sport’s greatest.
Asked about plans for an official event to mark McIlroy’s victory, O’Neill said: “I think we have to have the biggest party possible.
“I think we are so proud of what he has achieved, he speaks so loudly to all young people out there that if you have a dream, that you can achieve it.
“If you look at Rory’s journey over many, many years, all the setbacks, and he kept going back at it and back at it. So, yes, we should have a huge party.”
She added that McIlroy is “an ambassador for us” as the first person from this island to win the green jacket.
Rory McIlroy reacts after winning his playoff against Justin Rose.
“I think that we have to celebrate something that is very positive and he will always be a huge role model for all the young people out there,” O’Neill said.
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Mike Nesbitt called on Britain’s King Charles to knight Rory McIlroy this morning in recognition of his career Grand Slam.
“This universally popular figure deserves the highest praise the nation can bestow, and a knighthood is just that,” Nesbitt said.
Well wishes for the Co. Down golfer came from as far as the White House, where Donald Trump praised McIlroy’s “tremendous courage”.
“He was having a hard time, but it showed great guts and stamina and courage,” Trump said.
“People have no idea how tough that is. He came back. It’s better for him that it happened that way because that showed real courage to have come back from what could’ve been a tragedy – it was amazing.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
'A proud day for Ireland': McIlroy's dramatic Masters win hailed as 'a finish for the ages'
LAST UPDATE | 30 mins ago
“OUTSTANDING”, “INCREDIBLE” AND “epic” – fellow golfers and political leaders across Ireland have rushed to hail Rory McIlroy following his play-off victory in the Masters last night.
Rory McIlroy ended his long major drought in dramatic fashion, defeating Justin Rose in a play-off to win the 89th Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.
By putting on the green jacket, McIlroy became only the sixth golfer to join the sport’s elite Grand Slam club – alongside legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – and the first European ever to achieve the feat.
President Michael D Higgins was among the first to praise McIlroy following his Masters triumph at Augusta, labelling it a “truly outstanding achievement”.
Scottie Scheffler puts the green Jacket on Masters winner Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Taoiseach Micheál Martin similarly hailed the historic win, labelling it a “finish for the ages”.
“The Green Jacket is yours Rory McIlroy!,” Martin said.
“A finish for the ages at Augusta to win The Masters and complete a richly-deserved career Grand Slam. Epic achievement by one of golf’s greatest talents.”
Tánaiste Simon Harris also voiced his congratulations, saying that it had been “a proud day for McIlroy, his family and for Ireland.”
Tiger Woods, the last golfer to achieve the Grand Slam 25 years ago, praised McIlroy’s achievement last night, saying: “Welcome to the club”.
“Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special,” Woods added.
“Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!”
Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy shortly after receiving the Masters trophy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Gary Player, another member of golf’s most exclusive club, also congratulated McIlroy.
“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rory McIlroy on his historic win at the Masters and completion of the career Grand Slam.
“This is one of the rarest and most difficult achievements in all of sport, something only now six golfers in history have ever accomplished. We are proud to add Rory to our exclusive club and no doubt he has set the standard for his era.
“Rory has made his mark on history, and all of us who love this game are incredibly proud. Well done, my friend. Welcome to our club.”
Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, echoing the feelings of many watching the action last night, described the win as a “relief”.
“Well deserved and I’m sure all the sweeter for the years waiting,” he said.
McIlroy’s achievement was also hailed by his Ryder Cup winning team-mates Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.
“This means everything to him,” Lowry told Golf Channel.
“This is all he thinks about, all he talks about. He always said to me he’d retire a happy man if he won the Green Jacket, so I told Erica [McIlroy’s wife] he can retire now. He’s had a long 10, 11 years, he’s had a lot of hurdles to get over and it’s a credit to him.”
“I’ve said it a bunch of times, Rory is the best player of our generation. I don’t think he’s had to prove that for a while,” said Fleetwood.
“For him to have finally got this one, a career grand slam, is unbelievably special. This time was always going to come, it’s just Rory makes you feel like it’s not going to at some point.
“Whatever he did today, Rory’s place in golf [history] was secure, but this has just added another layer on top of that. I do believe he’s the best of our generation and now he’s one of the greatest of all time.”
Golf Ireland paid tribute to McIlroy.
“That was such a well-deserved reward for Rory’s incredible talent, hard work and perseverance,” said Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly.
“In doing so, he has now made it 11 Major wins for Irish players since 2007. This is another huge boost for Irish golf at a time when the country is about to host a series of global golf events.
“Rory will hope to make more history at The Open when it returns to Royal Portrush in July, while we also host the Walker Cup in Lahinch next year and then the Ryder Cup in Adare Manor in 2027.
“Witnessing history like Rory’s win at Augusta will help Golf Ireland in our plans to capitalise on the excitement generated by these events.
“Rory’s Grand Slam success will hopefully help to grow golf participation across the island.”
Rory McIlroy wears his green jacket in Butler Cabin.
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Holywood golfer’s “incredible” triumph placed him among the sport’s greatest.
Asked about plans for an official event to mark McIlroy’s victory, O’Neill said: “I think we have to have the biggest party possible.
“I think we are so proud of what he has achieved, he speaks so loudly to all young people out there that if you have a dream, that you can achieve it.
“If you look at Rory’s journey over many, many years, all the setbacks, and he kept going back at it and back at it. So, yes, we should have a huge party.”
She added that McIlroy is “an ambassador for us” as the first person from this island to win the green jacket.
Rory McIlroy reacts after winning his playoff against Justin Rose.
“I think that we have to celebrate something that is very positive and he will always be a huge role model for all the young people out there,” O’Neill said.
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Mike Nesbitt called on Britain’s King Charles to knight Rory McIlroy this morning in recognition of his career Grand Slam.
“This universally popular figure deserves the highest praise the nation can bestow, and a knighthood is just that,” Nesbitt said.
Well wishes for the Co. Down golfer came from as far as the White House, where Donald Trump praised McIlroy’s “tremendous courage”.
“He was having a hard time, but it showed great guts and stamina and courage,” Trump said.
“People have no idea how tough that is. He came back. It’s better for him that it happened that way because that showed real courage to have come back from what could’ve been a tragedy – it was amazing.”
- Additional reporting by TheJournal.ie
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf historic victory History Maker Masters Rory McIlroy