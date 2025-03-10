Rory McIlroy paired with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at Players Championship

RORY MCILROY has been paired with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, a two-time Major winner last year, for the first and second rounds of The Players Championship.

Offaly’s Shane Lowry plays with Russell Henley, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, and Norwegian star Viktor Hovland.

In addition, Seamus Power will compete alongside JT Poston and Mackenzie Hughes.

The action begins on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

More to follow