Advertisement
More Stories
Rory McIlroy (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Freelooking ahead

Rory McIlroy paired with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at Players Championship

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry will be competing with Russell Henley and Viktor Hovland.
8.06pm, 10 Mar 2025

RORY MCILROY has been paired with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, a two-time Major winner last year, for the first and second rounds of The Players Championship.

Offaly’s Shane Lowry plays with Russell Henley, winner of the Arnold Palmer  Invitational on Sunday, and Norwegian star Viktor Hovland.

In addition, Seamus Power will compete alongside JT Poston and Mackenzie Hughes.

The action begins on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie