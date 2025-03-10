The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Rory McIlroy paired with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at Players Championship
RORY MCILROY has been paired with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, a two-time Major winner last year, for the first and second rounds of The Players Championship.
Offaly’s Shane Lowry plays with Russell Henley, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, and Norwegian star Viktor Hovland.
In addition, Seamus Power will compete alongside JT Poston and Mackenzie Hughes.
The action begins on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.
More to follow
