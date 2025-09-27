Rory McIlroy defies the hecklers to keep Europe’s Ryder Cup bid on track

RORY MCILROY DEFIED the taunts to keep Europe’s bid to defend the Ryder Cup on track at Bethpage Black on Saturday.

The world number two was heckled throughout the second day by American supporters but held firm as Europe maintained their grip on proceedings in New York.

“I’m not going to putt until they shut up”.



Rory McIlory refused to play his shot until the booing and heckling from the home fans stopped ❌ pic.twitter.com/s4iM7AsFAn — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 27, 2025

After winning the morning foursomes session 3-1 to extend their overall advantage over the United States to 8.5-3.5, Europe made a solid start in the fourballs.

Midway through the afternoon session, Europe were leading in two matches and level in the others.

McIlroy, who angrily shouted at a fan trying to distract him during his morning foursomes win, was again singled out as he and Shane Lowry took on Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

Play was twice held up on the front nine as hecklers shouted at McIlroy as he prepared to take a shot.

Extra security has been called in to support the Lowry / McIlroy grouping 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zMkXgWVtDK — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 27, 2025

So much security with Rory’s group pic.twitter.com/2Tkm3NOSQc — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) September 27, 2025

Police had to step in to call for order and Thomas also tried to calm the atmosphere.

Elsewhere, it’s Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood versus Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka against JJ Spain and Xander Schauffele, and Tyrrell Hatton — who came in as a replacement for the injured Viktor Hovland — and Matt Fitzpatrick facing Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.