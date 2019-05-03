Rory McIlroy hits incredible shot on the way to a share of the lead at Wells Fargo

Superb effort from McIlroy on the 12th hole.

RORY MCILROY PRODUCED a stunning first-round performance to grab the lead in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy carded a five-under 66 to leave him at the summit of the leaderboard alongside American Joel Dahem, who finished up his opening round with the same score.

After bogeying the seventh hole, The Northern Ireland star excelled on the back-nine, sinking five birdies in an impressive display in what is his first tournament since his disappointing finish at the Masters.

He hit one particularly impressive shot on the 12th hole, navigating the ball between two trees before watching his effort curl along the green at the back of the bunker.

Patrick Reed is among a group of five who are just one stroke adrift of the joint leaders.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Seamus Power is three shots off the lead after a mixed round saw him card a two-under 69.

After a par-laden front-nine, Power hit back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes before an eagle on the 15th left him sitting on four-under.

However, he finished on a disappointing note as a double-bogey on the 18th pushed him back to two-under.

Padraig Harrington is facing a major uphill battle heading into the second day after a four-over 75 in an opening round which included two double-bogeys and two bogeys.

