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Roscommon hold off Donegal's second-half surge to secure Division 1 status
Roscommon 2-20
Donegal 0-20
ROSCOMMON HELD OFF Donegal’s wind-assisted comeback to win Sunday’s Division 1 league clash by six points and guarantee their top-flight status for another season.
More to follow…
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GAA Gaelic Football Rossies