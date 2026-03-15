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Roscommon’s Colm Neary is closed down by Michael Langan and Peadar Mogan of Donegal. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Rossies

Roscommon hold off Donegal's second-half surge to secure Division 1 status

Goals from Diarmuid Murtagh and Enda Smith helped the Rossies to a six-point win.
3.20pm, 15 Mar 2026

Roscommon 2-20
Donegal 0-20

ROSCOMMON HELD OFF Donegal’s wind-assisted comeback to win Sunday’s Division 1 league clash by six points and guarantee their top-flight status for another season.

More to follow…

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