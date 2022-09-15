96-week suspension proposed for Roscommon referee incident

A 96-WEEK SUSPENSION been proposed following an incident that hospitalised a referee after an underage game in Roscommon, according to local reports.

The Roscommon Herald is reporting that a special Competitions Control Committee (CCC) of Roscommon GAA has proposed a 96-week ban for the individual involved, after viewing the referee’s report.

The incident took place during an U17 game between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan last month. The fixture was abandoned early in the second half.



Roscommon GAA launched an investigation the next day, with gardaí also looking into it. The incident led to a strike by Roscommon referees the following weekend.

It’s understood that the individual’s club, St Aidan’s, can either accept the proposed suspension or choose to seek a hearing.