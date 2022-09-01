Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Advertisement

Roscommon GAA investigating match incident that led to referee receiving medical attention

The incident occurred during an underage game in Ballyforan.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 10:11 AM
39 minutes ago 3,806 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5854945
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

ROSCOMMON GAA HAVE launched an investigation into an incident involving a referee during an underage match last evening.

The incident took place in a game in Ballyforan with Roscommon GAA officials this morning condemning ‘any behaviour’ that puts match officials ‘at risk’, while wishing the referee ‘a speedy recovery’.

The referee required medical attention as a result of the incident. 

In a statement issued this morning, they stated that the full investigation will now be undertaken by the CCC (Competitions Control Committee) of the Roscommon county board.

The statement reads:

“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening .

“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie