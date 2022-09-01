Roscommon GAA investigating match incident that led to referee receiving medical attention

ROSCOMMON GAA HAVE launched an investigation into an incident involving a referee during an underage match last evening.

The incident took place in a game in Ballyforan with Roscommon GAA officials this morning condemning ‘any behaviour’ that puts match officials ‘at risk’, while wishing the referee ‘a speedy recovery’.

The referee required medical attention as a result of the incident.

In a statement issued this morning, they stated that the full investigation will now be undertaken by the CCC (Competitions Control Committee) of the Roscommon county board.

The statement reads:

“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening .

“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk.

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”