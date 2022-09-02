Membership : Access or Sign Up
This weekend's GAA games in Roscommon called off as referees withdraw services

It follows a serious assault in a minor game that left a referee hospitalised.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 2 Sep 2022, 8:45 AM
ALL GAA GAMES in Roscommon have been called off this weekend after referees in the county withdrew their services following the assault of a match official at a minor match on Wednesday night.

A meeting took place between referee representatives and the county board on Thursday night, with the Roscommon Herald reporting that it was decided referees would not officiate this weekend’s matches.

It means all senior, intermediate and junior championship games fixed for this weekend have been postponed. 

The Roscommon county board are expected to make an announcement on the matter today. 

The assault in the U17 game between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan left the referee hospitalised.

