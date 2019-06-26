Curran's Roscommon U20s book Connacht final while Walsh bags 4 goals for Mayo minors

ROSCOMMON SEALED A showdown with Galway in the Connacht U20 football semi-final after tonight’s extra-time defeat of Leitrim at Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Rossies prevailed in a high-scoring affair by 3-17 to 4-13. Mark Diffley’s brace of goals handed Leitrim a commanding five-point half-time lead but 14-man Roscommon fought back.

Paul Carey bagged a crucial goal before his free in the seventh minute of injury-time forced extra-time. In the extra period, James Fitzpatrick fired a low finish into the net to guide Shane Curran’s side to victory.

In the Connacht minor football semi-final, Mayo enjoyed a convincing 5-7 to 1-10 win over Sligo.

Paul Walsh bagged four goals and Ciaran Mylett netted the other in Castlebar as Mayo set-up a provincial final date with Galway in Tuam on Friday week.

