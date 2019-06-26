This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Curran's Roscommon U20s book Connacht final while Walsh bags 4 goals for Mayo minors

Roscommon U20s and Mayo minors sealed places in the provincial final tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 11:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,115 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4699067
Roscommon manager Shane Curran.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Roscommon manager Shane Curran.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ROSCOMMON SEALED A showdown with Galway in the Connacht U20 football semi-final after tonight’s extra-time defeat of Leitrim at Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Rossies prevailed in a high-scoring affair by 3-17 to 4-13. Mark Diffley’s brace of goals handed Leitrim a commanding five-point half-time lead but 14-man Roscommon fought back.

Paul Carey bagged a crucial goal before his free in the seventh minute of injury-time forced extra-time. In the extra period, James Fitzpatrick fired a low finish into the net to guide Shane Curran’s side to victory.

In the Connacht minor football semi-final, Mayo enjoyed a convincing 5-7 to 1-10 win over Sligo. 

Paul Walsh bagged four goals and Ciaran Mylett netted the other in Castlebar as Mayo set-up a provincial final date with Galway in Tuam on Friday week.

