'Ross Byrne had a positive outing but the back-up out-half debate is not settled'

ROSS BYRNE’S FIRST Six Nations start, in Saturday’s win for Ireland in Rome, was analysed on the latest Rugby Weekly Extra podcast, which is available exclusively to members of The42.

Murray Kinsella, rugby journalist with The42, said the out-half had a “positive outing” but he does not believe the debate over who will go to the World Cup as No 2 to Johnny Sexton is settled.

Kinsella said Byrne had a frustrating start against Italy with the boot, both from placed kicks and the hand, “which is very rare for him”.

Kinsella added: He got on top of that. I thought some of his line kicking in particular, going into the corner, was excellent. He puts it on the five-metre line. He’s really confident and brave with those.

“I thought he did have some lovely touches on the ball in attack. I thought he directed play really well.

“An example of his passing game was the Hugo Keenan try. I think he takes the ball to the line so well there. He’s a real threat himself. He’s not giving that early cue out the back to (Mack) Hansen. It’s a late ball, just before the defender hits him and Hansen then has the catch-pass to put (Bundee) Aki into space for the line break.”

Kinsella said that some of Byrne’s deficiencies were also evident on Saturday.

“He’s not quick, he’s not the most explosive of athletes. And that’s particularly in defence. His footwork isn’t as quick as some other guys. They’re tiny little subtleties but that can just slow everything outside.

“I don’t think this is all done and dusted, that he’s going to the World Cup as number two. (Joey) Carbery was there on the touchline, he’s done well back in camp apparently, and I agree that (Jack) Crowley has lots of pluses. I still think there’s a road left to run in it, but I think it was a positive outing for him.”

