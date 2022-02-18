Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 18 February 2022
Advertisement

Roy Keane: Sunderland job fell through because contract wasn't right

Keane addressed his talks with the club at an Overlap Live event with Gary Neville in Manchester.

By Gavan Casey Friday 18 Feb 2022, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,084 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5686877
Roy Keane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Roy Keane.
Roy Keane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ROY KEANE HAS revealed that he declined the Sunderland job last week because he couldn’t agree contractual terms with his former club.

Keane was speaking at Gary Neville’s The Overlap Live event in Manchester on Thursday night and half-joked that, “As usual, it came down to money.”

“There’s always offers of work, but the deal just didn’t fall into place last week,” he said.

Keane had been heavy favourite to replace the sacked Lee Johnson at Sunderland, whom he once steered from the Championship to the Premier League. However, after significant talks, the former Manchester United and Ireland captain turned down the job with the club instead appointing Alex Neil.

“There’s lots of pitfalls as an ex-player”, Keane added, “but you’ve got to keep yourself busy.

“But everything has got to be right: the contract and the challenge. I’ve said it before: the deal has to be right for everyone.

“It didn’t fall into place last week. It wasn’t meant to be.

“Everything has to be right. The right challenge. The right contract. You have to fancy it.

I’ve not had that opportunity the last few years. There has not been a club where I think, ‘I’m the right fit for that club.’

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Keane also told Neville and their live audience that he is comfortable with the possibility that he may never get the right opportunity to return to management.

“If I don’t get another chance, it’s no big deal,” said the Cork man. “You need a bit of luck. The right club has to give you the call. That hasn’t happened. It’s no big deal.

“I did ok at Sunderland, it wasn’t easy at Ipswich, but I’d like to get back into management. But there’s some brilliant managers out there and it’s not easy.

“But if I don’t get another chance then it’s not the end of the world.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie