This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Roy's quite straightforward, isn't he' - Solskjaer cools Kane talk

The Red Devils will not be following advice to sign the Spurs star, according to their manager.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 2:49 PM
24 minutes ago 753 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4865671
Harry Kane (file pic).
Harry Kane (file pic).
Harry Kane (file pic).

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has praised Manchester United’s striking options following Roy Keane’s suggestion the club should sign Harry Kane, while former team-mate Edwin van der Sar has distanced himself from the vacant director of football role.

Following United’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, ex-captain Keane — working as a pundit for Sky Sports — stated United should buy England forward Kane from Tottenham to solve their issues up front.

Marcus Rashford scored in the stalemate at Old Trafford, taking his tally of league goals for the season to four, but Solskjaer’s options up front have been diminished by Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leaving for Inter, while Anthony Martial is only just returning from injury.

Solskjaer insists he is satisfied with his current pool of strikers, although acknowledged having a player of Kane’s quality would always be a bonus.

“Roy’s quite straightforward, isn’t he,” Solskjaer told a news conference when asked about his former team-mate’s comments ahead of United’s Europa League meeting with Partizan Belgrade.

“For us it’s [about] working hard. Getting Anthony back is going to be a massive boost for us and I’m sure, when he comes back, that’ll help Marcus as well. 

“With the forwards we’ve got and the pace, I’m looking forward to the next few weeks.

“There aren’t many [Robert] Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes — they’re like [Alan] Shearer, [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy, fantastic players.

Ours are different types of players but I like someone who can finish half a chance and Harry does that, but Harry’s a Tottenham player.”

With United’s transfer dealings having come under scrutiny in previous seasons, the club are reportedly still in search of a director of football.

One name consistently linked with taking up the position has been former United goalkeeper Van der Sar, who has enjoyed success as Ajax’s chief executive officer. 

However, Van der Sar says he is not considering leaving the Eredivisie champions at the moment, telling BT Sport: ”I’ve said before, I want to make this a success at Ajax.

“As a player, you always needed to build up qualities and your strengths. Now I’m trying it out and experiencing a lot of different things here, I’ve still got some unfinished business.

“If we could have taken it one step further last year [getting to the Champions League final], it could have been a step already, but at the moment I’m concentrating on Ajax.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie