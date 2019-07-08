RTÉ to show Ireland U19 Euros matches and senior women's qualifiers

RTÉ SPORT HAS revealed details of their coverage of upcoming Ireland international matches.

Tom Mohan’s U19s take part in the Uefa European Championships in Armenia from next week, and the national broadcaster will air their group games against Norway (Monday, 15 July), France (Thursday, 18 July) and Czech Republic (Sunday, 21 July) on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

Should the Boys in Green reach the knockout stages, the live coverage will continue, while the final will be available on the RTÉ Player on Sunday, 28 July.

Ireland’s senior women will be looking to have a successor to Huddersfield Town-bound Colin Bell in place before they kick off their Euro 2021 qualifiers on Tuesday, 3 September.

Their first match, at home to Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium, will be shown live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player — as will the meeting with the Ukraine at the same venue on Tuesday, 8 October.

The RTÉ Player will have the semi-finals and finals of the Uefa Women’s U19 Championship this month, while Dundalk’s Champions League first qualifying round first leg against Riga FC is live on RTÉ2 this Wednesday.

As usual, you will also get Ireland’s remaining Euro 2020 qualifiers on the free-to-air channel — v Switzerland (Thursday, 5 September), Georgia (Saturday, 12 October), Switzerland (Tuesday, 15 October) and Denmark (Monday, 18 November).

