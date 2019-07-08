This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ to show Ireland U19 Euros matches and senior women's qualifiers

The national broadcaster has announced plans to air several international matches over the coming months.

By Ben Blake Monday 8 Jul 2019, 11:29 AM
23 minutes ago 346 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4715136
Ireland U19 midfielder Luca Connell and WNT striker Leanne Kiernan.
Image: INPHO
Ireland U19 midfielder Luca Connell and WNT striker Leanne Kiernan.
Ireland U19 midfielder Luca Connell and WNT striker Leanne Kiernan.
Image: INPHO

RTÉ SPORT HAS revealed details of their coverage of upcoming Ireland international matches. 

Tom Mohan’s U19s take part in the Uefa European Championships in Armenia from next week, and the national broadcaster will air their group games against Norway (Monday, 15 July), France (Thursday, 18 July) and Czech Republic (Sunday, 21 July) on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

Should the Boys in Green reach the knockout stages, the live coverage will continue, while the final will be available on the RTÉ Player on Sunday, 28 July. 

Ireland’s senior women will be looking to have a successor to Huddersfield Town-bound Colin Bell in place before they kick off their Euro 2021 qualifiers on Tuesday, 3 September. 

Their first match, at home to Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium, will be shown live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player — as will the meeting with the Ukraine at the same venue on Tuesday, 8 October. 

The RTÉ Player will have the semi-finals and finals of the Uefa Women’s U19 Championship this month, while Dundalk’s Champions League first qualifying round first leg against Riga FC is live on RTÉ2 this Wednesday. 

As usual, you will also get Ireland’s remaining Euro 2020 qualifiers on the free-to-air channel — v Switzerland (Thursday, 5 September), Georgia (Saturday, 12 October), Switzerland (Tuesday, 15 October) and Denmark (Monday, 18 November).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie