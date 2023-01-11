Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO RTÉ cameras at Croke Park.
# On the box
Mayo-Galway and Cork-Limerick ties to kickstart RTE's live TV league coverage
The football competition begins at the end of the month while the hurling commences in February.
7 minutes ago

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED their fixture schedule for the upcoming Allianz Leagues with the football clash of Mayo and Galway kickstarting the coverage on Saturday 28 January.

The Division 1 tie in Castlebar will be broadcast on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, as new Mayo manager Kevin McStay prepares to take charge following the retirement of Lee Keegan.

The first televised hurling game will take place the following weekend as Cork take on Limerick Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Division 1A on Saturday 4 February. The All-Ireland champions will be in action again on Saturday 11 February when they face Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

The full list of league games that will be televised on RTÉ are below:

Football

  • Saturday 28 January: Mayo v Galway [Division 1], Castlebar, 7.30pm
  • Saturday 18 February: Derry v Meath [Division 2], Owenbeg, 5pm
  • Saturday 25 February: Kerry v Armagh [Division 1], Tralee, 5pm
  • Saturday 4 March: Derry v Dublin [Division 2], Celtic Park, 5pm

Hurling

  • Saturday 4 February: Cork v Limerick [Division 1A], Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm
  • Saturday 11 February: Limerick v Clare [Division 1A], Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

