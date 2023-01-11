Mayo-Galway and Cork-Limerick ties to kickstart RTE's live TV league coverage

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED their fixture schedule for the upcoming Allianz Leagues with the football clash of Mayo and Galway kickstarting the coverage on Saturday 28 January.

The Division 1 tie in Castlebar will be broadcast on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, as new Mayo manager Kevin McStay prepares to take charge following the retirement of Lee Keegan.

Advertisement

The first televised hurling game will take place the following weekend as Cork take on Limerick Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Division 1A on Saturday 4 February. The All-Ireland champions will be in action again on Saturday 11 February when they face Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

The full list of league games that will be televised on RTÉ are below:

Football

Saturday 28 January: Mayo v Galway [Division 1], Castlebar, 7.30pm

Saturday 18 February: Derry v Meath [Division 2], Owenbeg, 5pm

Saturday 25 February: Kerry v Armagh [Division 1], Tralee, 5pm

Saturday 4 March: Derry v Dublin [Division 2], Celtic Park, 5pm

Hurling

Saturday 4 February: Cork v Limerick [Division 1A], Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm

Saturday 11 February: Limerick v Clare [Division 1A], Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!