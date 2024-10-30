SPORTING LISBON HEAD coach Ruben Amorim insists his future has yet to be decided, despite Manchester United confirming they are willing to pay the €10 million termination clause in his contract.

Speaking after Sporting’s Portuguese League Cup win over Nacional on Tuesday evening, Amorim told reporters: “Nothing is decided yet. I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not.”

Advertisement

The 42 reported last night that Manchester United are still negotiating a deal to secure the staff that Amorim wants to bring with him to Old Trafford before they can confirm the Sporting CP boss as their new manager.

United have quickly settled on Amorim as their number-one choice to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham left his side 14th in the Premier League.

In his post-match press conference last night, Amorim added: “We have to wait a little bit more to explain everything I need to explain and then everything will be very clear.

“It’s my decision. I will tell everything so we have to wait. That’s it.”

Asked if he will be in the dugout at Old Trafford for Sunday’s game against Chelsea, Amorim initially replied: “I will be here.” Pressed if that would definitely be the case, he added: “I don’t know.”

In a statement to Portugal’s financial regulator earlier on Tuesday, Sporting gave notice to investors of the approach from United and signalled an expectation that a deal is likely to be completed.

Yet The 42 reported last night that plans have hit a snag as talks between the two clubs continue. The issue remaining is finalising a suitable compensation package for the staff that United’s No 1 target is demanding are part of his rebuilding project in Manchester.