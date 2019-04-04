Victory for Ruby as Kemboy back to winning ways with brilliant Aintree display in Betway Bowl

KEMBOY MAY HAVE been out of luck in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham but he bounced back to form in superb style at Aintree this afternoon when landing the Betway Bowl Chase for Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh.

Ruby Walsh celebrates after Kemboy's victory. Source: Paul Harding

In the colours of the Supreme Racing Syndicate, Kemboy made all of the running and, when safely over the last, he kicked well clear of his rivals to win going away at the line.

He was returned a 9/4 shot with the favourite finishing ahead of Clan Des Obeaux, owned by Alex Ferguson, in second and 20/1 shot Balko Des Flos came in third for trainer Henry De Bromhead.

A winner in the Savills Steeplechase at Leopardstown in December, there was disappointment for Kemboy at last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup when he unseated jockey David Mullins at the first but this marked an impressive return to form.

Kemboy is back! 🔵⚪️



After a nightmare in the Gold Cup, he's absolutely romped home in the Betway Bowl. 🏆



Brilliant ride by Ruby Walsh!#Aintree #GrandNationalFestival pic.twitter.com/qgL8a3u9b9 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 4, 2019

- Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post

