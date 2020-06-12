This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Irish international Ruesha Littlejohn set to leave West Ham

The 29-year-old is on the search for a new club.

By Garry Doyle Friday 12 Jun 2020, 4:44 PM
35 minutes ago 354 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5121510
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WEST HAM UNITED have confirmed that Irish international Ruesha Littlejohn will leave the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Club when her contract expires this summer. 
 
Littlejohn linked up with West Ham midway through the 2019/20 season, featuring in four matches across all competitions.

The 29-year-old has won 54 caps with Ireland since she switched allegiance from Scotland in 2012, making her debut at the Algarve Cup in March that year.

She is one of six West Ham players who found out today that they will not receive new contracts.

A statement read: “West Ham United would like to thank all six players for their hard work and commitment during their time in Claret and Blue and wish them every success with their future careers.”

