IRFU come out against permanent adoption of 20-minute red card

THE IRFU SAYS it is against the permanent adoption of a 20-minute red card amid World Rugby’s law trials.

However, the IRFU welcomed the variation to the new rule for the Autumn Nations Series which sees referees retaining the ability to award a permanent red card for deliberate and dangerous offences.

It means referees will have the option to award a 20-minute red card for technical offences.

That will encompass acts of foul play that are neither deliberate nor intentional. In these circumstances, the player will be removed from the field of play for the remainder of the game, with the offending team able to replace that player after 20 minutes, with one of their available replacements taking the team back to 15 players.

A Six Nations Rugby statement said: “The red-card variation ensures that players deemed to commit deliberate and dangerous offences receive the full sanctioning, and subsequent disciplinary process, with the team being reduced to 14 men for the remainder of the game”.

A statement from Irish Rugby’s governing body said: “The IRFU does not support the permanent adoption of a 20-minute red card.

“Player welfare and safety are paramount to the core values of the game and the option of a permanent red card for deliberate and intentional acts of foul play supports those values and protects the integrity of the game.

“The IRFU welcomes the variation to World Rugby’s closed law trial, which will be adopted in the upcoming Autumn Nations Series, whereby match officials will retain the ability to award a permanent red card for acts of foul play which are deemed deliberate and dangerous.”

Other trials will see scrum and lineout countdown clocks and referees going ‘on mic’ to explain decisions for fans. The instrumented mouthguard will also be in place for the November fixtures.