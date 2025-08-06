Rugby Australia set to relax 'redundant' limit on foreign-based players selection

RUGBY AUSTRALIA HAS signalled that more overseas-based players will be allowed to represent the Wallabies, shifting away from a strict policy that has heavily favoured domestic players.

The so-called “Giteau Law” — named after former fly-half Matt Giteau — has for years put restrictions on overseas-based players being selected for the Wallabies.

But with Test stars such as lock Will Skelton, flanker Tom Hooper and prop Taniela Tupou all joining an exodus to Europe, Rugby Australia has indicated the Giteau Law has been dropped.

That gives head coach Joe Schmidt a free selection hand when he names his squad for the Rugby Championship this week.

“Joe’s got no impediment to select whoever he wants,” Rugby Australia head of high performance Peter Horne said.

“The Giteau Law, it’s kind of redundant right,” Horne added in comments reported by rugby.com.au.

Schmidt is due to name his squad Thursday for the Rugby Championship which begins this month.

Scrapping the rule would also benefit incoming head coach Les Kiss, who takes over the Wallabies next year tasked with preparing for the Rugby World Cup on home soil in 2027.

The Giteau Law was adopted by the Wallabies in 2015, allowing overseas-based players to represent the side only if they had played 60 Tests for Australia and seven seasons of Super Rugby.

It enabled players such as Matt Giteau, who was then starring for Toulon, to be picked for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Before then, Australia had a blanket ban on overseas-based players representing the Wallabies.

– © AFP 2025