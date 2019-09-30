This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Understanding where Ireland came up short against Japan and the battle to keep their World Cup hopes alive

Murray Kinsella and Eoin Toolan sat down in Japan to break down where it all fell apart.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Sep 2019, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,900 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4831305
Image: Jayne Russell/INPHO
Image: Jayne Russell/INPHO

 IRELAND’S DEFEAT TO Japan over the weekend came as a surprise to most, bar maybe Japan, who had kept their cards close to their chest.

While it may not be the most fun to relive the game, Murray Kinsella and Eoin Toolan sat down today to work out exactly where it went wrong for Ireland on Saturday.

Angus Gardner may not have called every penalty completely accurately, but Ireland probably had more of a hand in their downfall than the Australian, argues Murray:

“Anybody that watched the game can probably agree that Ireland were hard done by with a couple of penalties. I think you can pick out loads of examples of Japan getting that as well.

“If it was slightly against Ireland, then listen, that’s what happens in rugby. They’ve been the beneficiaries many times. They cheat just as much as everyone. It is one of the reasons [for the loss] but for us to wholly and solely focus on that [would be wrong]. 

So what could Ireland have done better as a team to prevent the loss? 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Where do Ireland go from here? Can Ireland have any hope for a quarter-final after the weekend’s performance? All that, plus a look back at Wales’ win over Australia, are in today’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly. 

You can listen to the full podcast below:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

