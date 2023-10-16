Poll: Who do you now think will win the Rugby World Cup?

SADLY, THE 2023 Rugby World Cup continues without Ireland.

Andy Farrell’s side bowed out after a 28-24 quarter-final defeat to New Zealand on Saturday night, and the All Blacks now face Argentina in the last four.

Los Pumas overcame Wales, while England and South Africa booked their semi-final showdown at the expense of Fiji and hosts France respectively.

They go head-to-head in Paris on Saturday night, with New Zealand and Argentina facing off at the same Stade de France venue on Friday.

Most are predicting an All Blacks and Springboks decider, but anything could happen in Test rugby.

The big question is who will be lifting the Webb Ellis Cup on 28 October?

Will South Africa retain their crown? Can the All Blacks reign supreme again? What about 2019 finalists and 2003 winners England? Or perhaps rank outsiders Argentina?

